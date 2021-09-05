September 4, 2021
Boxing News

TrillerVerz II Lineup

Triller has announced that TrillerVerz II will feature former WBA champion “El Demoledor” Pablo Cesar Cano (33-7, 23 KOs) against unbeaten Danielito Zorrilla (15-0, 11 KOs) in a super lightweight bout on Tuesday September 14 at a venue to be named in Los Angeles.

The co-feature is a clash for the undisputed women’s super middleweight title between WBC/WBO champion Franchón Crews-Dezurn (7-1, 2 KOs) and WBA/IBF champ Elin Cederroos (8-0, 4 KOs).

Immediately following, a verzuz battle between Fat Joe and Ja Rule will air live from New York City. See it on fite.tv.

