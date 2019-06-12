The talk has now been talked ahead of Saturday night’s world title clash between IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington and his mandatory challenger Kid Galahad at the FD Arena in Leeds, England, live on ESPN+ in the USA and BT Sport in the UK.



Kid Galahad: “I’m feeling good, training has gone well and all the talking is done. Just a few more sleeps and that belt is coming back to Sheffield. I just know, it is destiny and I have been dreaming about this all my life…they keep going on about him beating Lee Selby and Carl Frampton, but I have sparred better kids than he has boxed. Sparring is actually harder than the fight in my opinion.”

Josh Warrington: I am just looking at him as an opponent, I’ve got to get through him then we go Stateside for big world title fights…for Barry to say sparring is harder than fights is a load of bollocks. He can keep talking about it being his destiny and it sounds like he is saying the same things as me in my press conference against Lee Selby. It is not Barry’s time. The title will be staying here.”