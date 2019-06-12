Mairis Briedis (25-1, 18 KOs) and Krzysztof Glowacki (31-1, 19 KOs) are both ready for a spectacle when they meet in a WBSS semi-final for the WBC and WBO world cruiserweight championships on Saturday at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia. Briedis is back at the Arena Riga after losing the WBSS Season 1 semi-final against Oleksandr Usyk.



Krzysztof Glowacki: “I am very happy to be here and I just can’t wait for Saturday. I think it is going to be a great war and I am going to win. It is something incredible to be able to get all the belts and win the Ali Trophy. That will be a dream coming true.”

Mairis Briedis: “The fight with Usyk was the fight with Usyk and this is a completely different fight. Now I have prepared differently, I am mentally different. This is my second chance and I will do my best to complete it. I wouldn’t use the word ‘war’ about the fight like Krzysztof. It is a strong word, but I think it is going to be a beautiful and very watchable fight.

“It is really cool the fight is taking place in Latvia. If someone told me ten years ago we will have world championship fights here in Latvia, that we would have such magnitude events here in Latvia with championship belts on the line and the world’s greatest fighters here I wouldn’t believe them. So this is a dream come true for me.”

Thursday Yunier Dorticos and Andrew Tabiti will meet at their press conference at 2pm at the Elektrum Olympic Center in Riga. All the action will be live on DAZN in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the U.K.