Undefeated lightweight prospect Yeis Solano (14-0, 10 KOs) will face a new opponent in Elias Damian Araujo in an eight-round bout that will open a ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader on June 21 from WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa. Araujo replaces Jose Romero, who was forced to withdraw from the bout due to an injury.

Solano is not concerned about the last minute opponent change. “It doesn’t matter who I fight. I trust my team and my skills,” he said. “I don’t worry about who is across from me. I would have beaten the first guy and I will beat this guy too. I don’t train to beat one fighter specifically. I train to beat all fighters and I make adjustments in the ring. Some fighters get upset when the opponent changes. Not me. Even if my team says they want me to fight a different guy at the weigh-in, my job stays the same.”

In the main event, southpaw Sebastian Fundora (12-0, 8 KOs) faces Hector Zepeda (17-0, 4 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight bout. In the co-feature, Michel Rivera (15-0, 10 KOs) takes on Rene Tellez Giron (13-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout.