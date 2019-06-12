By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBC #3, WBA #3, IBF #6, WBO #8 bantamweight Jason Moloney (18-1, 15 KOs) will clash with Mexico’s Cesar Ramirez (18-3, 11 KOs) over ten rounds at Seagulls Rugby League Club Tweed Heads, NSW, Australia on Saturday. Moloney said, ”Firstly I’m not overlooking my task on Saturday. I have a tough opponent and I want to put on a show as this could be the last time I fight in Australia for the foreseeable future. I want this show to be an unforgettable night of boxing for all Australian fight fans.”

Moloney, who along with brother Andrew recently linked up with global promotional juggernauts Top Rank, continued “I want world titles this year so for me a fight with the WBA #1 Solis for the world title is one that I would want. There is talk of Rigondeaux fighting at bantamweight too and if I had to fight him I would do happily.”

Promoter Nick Midgely, streamed in the USA on ESPN+, in Australia epicentre.tv