Hall of Fame promoter Mogens Palle – working along with his daughter Bettina Palle and popular former Danish heavyweight fighter Brian Nielsen – is back again with another event, this time to take place in Arena Randers in Randers, Denmark. In the main event, Enock Mwandila Poulsen (10-0, 4 KOs) will fight for European Boxing Unions vacant EU title against Michal Syrowatka (20-2, 7 KOs) in the super lightweight division.

Enock Poulsen, a fast-handed and technical savvy fighter, has repeatedly been pegged in the Danish media as the best Danish talent since Mikkel Kessler due to his impressive skills and speed.

After failing to qualify for the 2016 Olympics, Enock Poulsen turned pro signing with Mogens Palle and Brian Nielsen of Danish Fight Night and has improved a lot since then especially shining in his knockout win over Kelvin Dotel of Spain in November 2018. The Spaniard hit the canvas after a picture-perfect uppercut from Poulsen.

This specific title bout is however his toughest fight to date as he takes on the former WBA Continental champion and the only man to have beaten and stopped the current European champion Robbie Davies Jr. (18-1, 12 KO). Michal Syrowatka stopped Robbie Davies Jr. in the 12th and final round in Wembley Arena back in 2017. He lost the rematch to Davies Jr. – also by 12th-round stoppage – and Davies Jr. went on to become European champion and is now ranked 11 in the world by BoxRec.

In another title bout Danish light heavyweight Jeppe Morell (9-2) clash with Dayron Lester (11-2) for the vacant IBF Baltic title in a very interesting matchup.

Lester, a technically skilled fighter from Cuba but now based in Finland, was last seen losing a controversial decision to German veteran Khoren Gevor in Hamburg. Last year Lester knocked out Niklas Rasanen in a domestic Finnish clash in Helsinki, and he is currently ranked 48 in the world by BoxRec.

Jeppe Morell beat Argentinean Ruben Acosta in his last fight. The Danish southpaw also fought for the IBF Baltic title in January 2018 but lost due to an eye injury in the 3rd round against Sven Fornling of Sweden. For this specific event he has prepared and sparred with strong fighters like former WBA champion Giovanni De Carolis and former European champion and world title contender Max Bursak.

In a female contest IBF Intercontinental champion Sarah Mahfoud (8-0), a Danish “Dancing with the Stars”-winner with a solid amateur boxing background, takes on former WBC world champion Olivia Gerula (18-18-2) of Canada.

Sarah Mahfoud is ranked number 1 by both IBF and WBA in the featherweight division, and she hopes to take on one of the reigning world champions in her next fight after the summer holiday. But first she must get past Olivia Gerula. The Canadian boxer has useful experience from numerous of world title bouts.

Ditlev “D-Struction” Rossing (11-0, 7 KO) defends his WBC Youth title in the cruiserweight division for the last time in a “graduation fight” against the skilled Demetrius Banks (10-7-1, 5 KO) from Detroit, Michigan.

Banks is a substitute for 23-year-old Landry Matete from the Democratic Republic Of The Congo, and the title is technically only on the line for the Dane, as Banks doesn’t meet the age requirements. Rossing is currently ranked #33 by WBC and he and the Italian prospect Fabio Turchi have just been appointed as official co-challengers for the vacant EU title.

19 year-old Danish super welterweight prospect Oliver Meng (5-0, 3 KO) takes on Frenchman Flavien Bruno Bogongo (6-7-4). Bogongo´s record is a bit deceiving and includes two draws with current French national champ Yahya Tlazouti.

Meng, who is a European Youth bronze medalist as an amateur, is a very popular and crowd-pleasing fighter with power in both hands. He currently holds the IBF youth title and is viewed as one of the best prospects in Danish boxing in many years.

Victor Ramon, a 20 year-old puncher with an amateur record of 17 wins and only 2 defats, makes his professional debut on June 15 against Hermin Isava (10-20) from Venezuela. Ramon is trained by Thomas Povlsen, who is also in charge of Enock Poulsen and Jeppe Morell.

This specific boxing event is called ”Jorgen (Gamle) Hansen Memorial” to celebrate Jorgen Hansen, a former three time European welterweight champion, who passed away last year at the age of 74.

Hansen, nicknamed “Gamle” (meaning Oldie), is best remembered for his knockout win in the very same arena over Dave “Boy” Green as a huge underdog in 1979. That victory made him one of the most celebrated and beloved sports figures in Denmark.

British TV commentator Reg Gutteridge, covering the fight ringside for ITV, enthusiastically shouted into the microphone, as Green was being ounted out:

»It’s all over, Dave Green has lost the European Championship to thirty-six year old Jorgen Hansen in one of the greatest turn-ups that I’ve known in boxing in 40 years. Unbelievable!«

Hansens life and boxing career, which has also been made into a movie, was the story of a man, who managed to fight his inner fears and become a living legend in Denmark, with the unfailing support of his wife and the important help from his boxing colleague Ayub Kalule and promoter Mogens Palle.