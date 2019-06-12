Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, president of the World Boxing Association (WBA), took advantage of his visit to Mexico City to meet with his WBC counterpart Mauricio Sulaiman, with whom he discussed various topics of world sporting events and committed to work hand in hand for the good of pugilism.



In the middle of the tribute to Andy Ruiz, who holds the WBA Super Championship and the IBF and WBO belts, both spoke about the possibility that the Mexican-American native will face American Deontay Wilder. They agreed that it is a fight that must be fought and that this will be the case when each one fulfills the immediate commitments that lie ahead.

“Ruiz is the first Mexican heavyweight champion in history and a warrior from Mexico always needs to have the WBC belt, as well as a Venezuelan the WBA,” said Mendoza after his meeting with Sulaiman.

They both wanted the promoters to agree for the fight to be held, since it is the only thing that is missing once the organizations have given the green light to the possibility of a confrontation.

The WBA and the WBC have always been sister organizations and relying on the phrase of Don Gilberto Mendoza “We are going to do it, we can do it. Let’s do it together,” the two leaders pledged to join forces to make boxing a better sport in the short, medium, and long term.