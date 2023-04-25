Super welterweight ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (6-0, 5 KOs) faces former contender Carson Jones (43-15-3, 31 KOs) in a ten-rounder on the next edition of the ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ series, set for Friday, June 9 at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, CA and broadcast globally on UFC Fightpass.

Callum Walsh: “Boston was a tremendous experience but now it’s time to prepare for another great performance in my second home, Los Angeles, California. I know how tough of a fighter Carson Jones is and Freddie and I have already started our preparations at Wild Card.”

Carson Jones: “I feel really good about this fight and I’m definitely coming for the upset. I believe my experience will be the deciding factor. I need to make it a rough and tough dog fight and then I’ll be too much for him. Fans can absolutely expect to see an exciting fight on June 9.”