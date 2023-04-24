In an interesting development, one of Ryan “Kingry” Garcia’s sparring partners, two-time Olympian Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (5-0, 3 KOs), has revealed that he injured Garcia with a bodyshot during Kingry’s training camp for the Gervonta Davis fight.

In a video message, Tsendbaatar told Garcia, “Hey King Ryan, in sparring I injured you with a body shot. Now you lost to Tank. I am sorry. Are you okay?”

Garcia responded. “Actually sad that I had a mole in my camp. Like WTF. That’s crazy but that’s good it’s brought to light now.”

Tsendbaatar, however, denied that he’s the mole and said he never informed the Tank camp of Ryan’s injury.

“Who is Mole? What are you talking about? I am not mole. I don’t even speak English,” stated Tsendbaatar. “I don’t even like Tank. I will fight him and KO him in the future.

“During our sparring, I tried to help you and sparred Tank-style boxing. I was cheering for you to win against Tank. You are great boxer, but next time try to learn from sparring and hopefully you will not get hit by the same punch during the fight. Good luck to you and God bless!!”

On social media, Garcia stated, “People taking it the wrong way. I’m not saying that’s why I took the loss, I’m saying that it’s crazy that part of my team switched sides and crossed me. I would never make that an excuse, for sure. He beat me and that’s that.”