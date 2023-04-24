In an interesting development, one of Ryan “Kingry” Garcia’s sparring partners, two-time Olympian Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (5-0, 3 KOs), has revealed that he injured Garcia with a bodyshot during Kingry’s training camp for the Gervonta Davis fight.
In a video message, Tsendbaatar told Garcia, “Hey King Ryan, in sparring I injured you with a body shot. Now you lost to Tank. I am sorry. Are you okay?”
Garcia responded. “Actually sad that I had a mole in my camp. Like WTF. That’s crazy but that’s good it’s brought to light now.”
Tsendbaatar, however, denied that he’s the mole and said he never informed the Tank camp of Ryan’s injury.
“Who is Mole? What are you talking about? I am not mole. I don’t even speak English,” stated Tsendbaatar. “I don’t even like Tank. I will fight him and KO him in the future.
“During our sparring, I tried to help you and sparred Tank-style boxing. I was cheering for you to win against Tank. You are great boxer, but next time try to learn from sparring and hopefully you will not get hit by the same punch during the fight. Good luck to you and God bless!!”
On social media, Garcia stated, “People taking it the wrong way. I’m not saying that’s why I took the loss, I’m saying that it’s crazy that part of my team switched sides and crossed me. I would never make that an excuse, for sure. He beat me and that’s that.”
That’s exactly what you doing, making a dammm excuse! Go find out who crossed you and Gervonta Davis there aSs!
Sounds like an excuse to me.
Anyone who didn’t see the rehydration excuse or now the mole is clearly blind. If you were hurt in camp to the body you’d think he would’ve been more careful and stayed outta range. Much respect for taking the fight so that the 135 lb division’s best can fight to determine who’s #1.
As if an opponent wasn’t going to throw to your body? No need for excuses. Like him or not Tank deserves credit for all he has done.
JC here we go with the excuses Ryan wah wah wah just shut up already and take the loss like a man
Blah blah blah. Yikkity yak yak.
I have a feeling Garcia will provide an additional comment(s).
Never thought Garcia was eilte and had him ranked behind Tank, Loma, Haney, Shakur, and Teo way before this fight happened. He’s done…period. All this Social Media ish and good looking talk, gets tiresome. is this boxing or male modeling? What is he Zoolander? Carlos, where have you been?!?!
“Who is mole?”
LMFAO! LOL!
It’s obvious that Garcia got the best Davis had to offer, however, with all this ridiculous demands Davis did not get the best Garcia had to offer. Davis fought a depleted fighter.
They both had the same rehydration clause, if anything Garcia would’ve been slower and his chin and body would’ve still been the same. Tank is not a washed up Fortuna, Campbell or Tagoe there’s levels and he’s been exposed. Nothing in this fight makes me change my mind that he can beat Tank. For the record Ryan is the one who asked for a catch weight of 138 originally.
I do not see where this sparring partner did anything wrong to Garcia. There is no evidence that this was leaked to the Davis camp before the fight. That said when a box office star takes their first loss I think at times they tend to lose their grip on realty for a little bit. This is a real humbling experience for Garcia and he is young so he may lash out blame for a little bit. I think of when Ronda Rousey lost to Holly Holme. Apparently she considered suicide. It must be hard for someone who is being told how great they are to have it all come crashing down in front of the whole world. Coming to grips with that cannot be easy. From what I hear (and again I do not have all the facts), Oscar, B-Hop, and Joe Goossen were no where to be found at the post fight conference. It looks like they left that kid out there to dry. Again I do not have all of the facts but I hope there is a better explanation because if that is the case….I do not think that is cool!
Oscar, B-Hop, and Joe Goossen and his parents should have left his quitting ass! I’m just saying
I’M NOT MAKING AN EXCUSE… BULLSHIT THAT’S JUST WHAT YOUR DOING… OTHERWISE WHY EVEN MENTION IT… TAKE A WEEK OFF THEN GO BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD..
I mean, it’s pretty obvious who this Mole is. When Oscar changes clothes he works for Tanks team.. when he changes back he works for his company. Business theme is to feed them cash cows and make the most money together. Both Golden Boy and Mayweather will laugh to the bank. Good vs evil but both achieving the same goal $$$.. if you don’t see that by now it’s not even about lacking boxing knowledge. just a bunch of dumb NPCs in general. Don’t get me wrong.. I enjoy the shows. But every once in a while.. give us true boxing fans a real fight. Geesh
Im mexican and I supported ryan and this excuse make him look bad
If he was injured why he did not say anything????
I’m sorry Ryan just accept your loose and that’s it
Mole / no mole – doesn’t matter…
No you had a hole in your defense. and tank is a tried and tested champion!!
You were exposed . Tank Davis was a pro and you are a big mouth that did belong in there. You fell short with the jab from rd 1 and were scared to commit when you threw for fear of being countered. You took a knee, could have got up, but quit. That is what happened!
In every fighter’s career, they’ll have a moment where they have to ask themselves this question: “How far are you willing to go.” The answer for a lot of Mexican, Eastern European, and Japanese fighters is “all the way.”
Kingry, who is already a social media star and multi-millionaire with a dodgy mental history, answered the question with his actions on Saturday night.
Very good points. Wonder if it will be any different next time he’s confronted with a similar situation…
What Mexican doesn’t have Mole in there camp?
Ha that is Hilarious…Mole Rojo o Verde, personally Rojo Vato Loco
Of course excuses were bound to come after the loss sank in
Suicide watch, for Ryan? Oscar says his life was threatened. Send in the CLOWNS
Can we just give Ryan credit the kid stepped up, he had no chance just the contract stipulations alone had him beat, why don’t I hear more people applauding him for signing the contract even if he later realized his mistake
He still showed up
As far as being injured in camp, I personally believe him just like I believe Team Tank got that info and used it to their advantage, nothing wrong with using that info to implement in their gameplan the problem is how did they get that info that’s what looks shady
Ryan might have been hurt and did not bring it up, maybe to not jeopardize the event or to show his opponent his pain
Posted the video short on how Tank talks about knowing Ryan is hurt
If accepted its on the “Mole” fights on Thursday article below this one
This fight shows how good pitbull is. And may beat Tank down the line and cruz was not scared one bit of tank. Even Rollie did better than Ryan dam…
Oh and Ryan should have just cancelled the fight until he was 100%. That is his camp and his fault.
Robert…Agree about Pitbulll’s talent..
Don’t know if Pitbull will eventually beat Tank..but Pitbull did give Tank problems….
He making an excuse. Pathetic. He couldn’t beat Tank on his best day or Tanks worse day.
Ryan will be fine he will get a title shot at 140 make money and live his best life, get over it peeps
I can see the following scenario playing out
Rolly vs Barroso ( that should be fireworks) for vacant title or interim
Ryan faces the winner
Garcia should name the mole. (If he really thinks there is one)
Mole in your camp and a hole in your heart. Whatever Virgil Ortiz JR.
I read these articles now the fights over just to get a consensus of what boxing fans think. For me, on this one, it’s easy. Ryan does not have fighting in his heart. Not mad. Just disappointed. There’s just no logical argument of why he remained in his knee for the count. He is lacking in what is one of the big reasons people are fans of combat sports. The under dog, against all odds, no chance of winning, but heart and will find a way. Or leave us feeling like we’ve seen something special. Someone pushing through the seemingly impossible. Ya think Tank wouldda remained on one knee after one shot ? No hate for Ryan. The kid did very well for himself. But he is a creation of promotion. I thought they made this fight a little too early. And I do think it was a winnable fight for both. But lack of experience and an obvious lack of fighting heart tells the tale. He’s not going to be around long. He lacks what it takes to be a true, buried into the heart fighter. His people know there is no longevity with the kid. So they cashed out.
