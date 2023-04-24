Two-time Mongolian Olympian Tsendbaatar “Chinggis Khaan” Erdenebat (5-0, 3 KOs), the fighter who says he injured Ryan Garcia with a body shot in training camp, will compete in an eight-round super featherweight bout against Edy Valencia Mercado (20-9-6, 7 KOs) on Thursday night at New York City’s Sony Hall. DAZN will televise.
Damn
Team Tank Dirty
Ryan NEVER had a fair shot
Oh well the storyline us there for a rematch
Ryan lost. Excuses only make that defeat look even worse. Better to maintain dignity and come back stronger next time.