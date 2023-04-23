“I’m definitely the face of boxing. Abso-fu*king-lutely!” proclaimed Tank Davis after his seventh round KO over Ryan Garcia on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“I didn’t think that body shot would end it, but I saw his facial expression and that’s what made me take it to him,” added Davis. “It was a good shot, for sure. I thought he was going to get up but I like to play mind games, so when he was looking at me, I was looking at him trying to tell him, ‘get up!’ And he just shook his head, no.”

Garcia stated, “He just caught me with a good shot. I don’t want to make any excuses in here. He caught me with a good shot and I just couldn’t recover and that’s it. He caught me with a good body shot, snuck under me and caught me good. I couldn’t breathe. I was going to get back up, but I just couldn’t get up.”