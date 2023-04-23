“I’m definitely the face of boxing. Abso-fu*king-lutely!” proclaimed Tank Davis after his seventh round KO over Ryan Garcia on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
“I didn’t think that body shot would end it, but I saw his facial expression and that’s what made me take it to him,” added Davis. “It was a good shot, for sure. I thought he was going to get up but I like to play mind games, so when he was looking at me, I was looking at him trying to tell him, ‘get up!’ And he just shook his head, no.”
* * *
Garcia stated, “He just caught me with a good shot. I don’t want to make any excuses in here. He caught me with a good shot and I just couldn’t recover and that’s it. He caught me with a good body shot, snuck under me and caught me good. I couldn’t breathe. I was going to get back up, but I just couldn’t get up.”
Watch Haney avoid Tank like Covid!.
For what it was, it was a good fight and i respect Kingry for getting in the ring and fighting Tank.
Who doses Tank fight from here?
No you are not, you are just one of the faces of boxing.. To be the face of boxing you have to conduct yourself in other ways than what “Tank” is showing us.. Ali was, is and ever will be the face of boxing but not wannabe thugs like Davis.. I prefer a guy like Bivol to represent my sport..
Will you fight Shakur? PPV God… Face of Boxing… will you duck Shakur? Now, that’s the fight all fans wanna see. There’s really only (3) people you can fight next…. I could be wrong, but (2) of em battle against each other and the other is Stevenson. The fight that should happen, won’t happen! Top Rank & Ellie (whatever your name is) make it happen
Nope .! That would be Canelo Alvarez.!
He is the face of Boxing on this night, that’s for sure. Credit to both undefeated fighters for fighting each other. I’m particularly happy to see Tank prevail, especially taking out Garcia with a BODY SHOT! Incredible.
The fight was at catchweight, the prize… bragging rights, but seeing the some snippets of the fight I can see Tank causing havoc at Jr welter even!! A very ,very clever fighter
Regis, the U.S, China, Russia, England, and North Korea, are considered by some to be “thugs” and they’re the face of the world. Plenty of “thugs” in suits right down there in Washington DC, who commit more crimes percentage wise then the general public. Facts! Congratulations to Tank Davis for making something of himself despite the environment in which he was forced to grow up in. Criminals and thugs are made, not born. You ever been to Baltimore, Regis?