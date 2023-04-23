April 23, 2023
  • Here to eat my crow. Kudos to Tank for a great body shot.

    I am Still in shock that garcia fought so stupidly tho.

    I thought with Bhop and Dlh on his team they would surely drill it in to fight long and patient behind the jab and force Tank to come forward. Just like he did against fortuna. Jab jab step back and make your opponent come forward.

    Nope Garcia was an idiot and tried to throw bombs at Tank in rd 2. At that point the fight was already over. You can’t force a ko, they just happen from setting up punches. Tank was patient and countered, garcia was not and tried to bully tank with his size.

    Haney won’t be that stupid against Loma. He will show how to use length and distance against a smaller fighter.

