Ryan Garcia postfight press conference By Miguel Maravilla Following his defeat Ryan "Kingry" Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) of Victorville, California, spoke about his first career defeat at the hands of Baltimore's Gervonta "Tank" Davis (28-0, 26 KOs). Garcia suffered a seventh round knockout loss Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. At the postfight press conference, he stated his intentions to move up to 140 and return soon.

