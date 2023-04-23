Tank-Kingry Scorecard By Miguel Maravilla Interesting scoring in round two. Tank Davis scored a knockdown, but not one of the three judges scored it 10-8. Judge Dave Moretti had 10-10, while judges Steve Weisfeld and Tim Cheatham had 10-9 for Tank. At the time of the KO, Davis was ahead 58-56, 59-56, 59.55. Ryan Garcia postfight press conference Tank KOs Kingry with body shot in round seven Like this: Like Loading...

