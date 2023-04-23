By Miguel Maravilla
Interesting scoring in round two. Tank Davis scored a knockdown, but not one of the three judges scored it 10-8. Judge Dave Moretti had 10-10, while judges Steve Weisfeld and Tim Cheatham had 10-9 for Tank. At the time of the KO, Davis was ahead 58-56, 59-56, 59.55.
I can’t help but read racism into this, even if it’s not there. 10-10 round with a knockdown? How can this be explained?
Go read a book.
All I can say is thank God it ended in knockout! I was scoring along and putting an asterisk by every questionable round. Only Round 1 was undeniable…Garcia simply outworked Davis in that one. As for Round 2, I scored 10 to 8, but was tempted to score 10 to 9, because save for one punch Garcia dominated the Round. 10 to 10 never crossed my mind, but Garcia clearly wasn’t hurt and Davis really didn’t land anything beyond the 1 counter punch.
I’m always careful to cry racism. When you are throwing 20 punches a round it’s hard to give you a round. In the end, I can’t stress enough how glad I am it was a stoppage. Impossible to get a clean score when both guys are primarily counter punches. I had it even after 6, but again the rounds were very hard to score, because neither guy were landing anything. I was edging toward the jab and aggressor.
oh please with the racism crap if anything politics but im not suprised at the scorecards it to me was actually going to be tough to score minus the knockdown and eventual knockout
if tank had left it to these crooked judges , he would have definitely loss. 10 10 in the 2nd is ridculous, kudos to tank for making sure they couldnt screw him
That’s so bizarre. The fact that none of them scored it 10-8 to Tank makes it sound like it was coordinated.
It’s very rare for a knockdown round not to be scored 10-8, and I don’t recall ever seeing it in a quiet round like round 2 was.