April 24, 2023
Canelo-Ryder Officials Named

Ring officials are set for the undisputed super middleweight championship on May 6 in Guadalajara between Canelo Álvarez and John Ryder. The four major boxing sanctioning bodies will equally oversee the bout.

The referee will be Mike Griffin (WBC). The judges will be Joe Pasquale (IBF), Jeremy Hayes (WBA), and Gerardo Martínez (WBO).

The supervisors will be the presidents of the bodies:
WBC – Mauricio Sulaiman
WBO – Francisco Valcárcel
IBF – Daryl Peoples
WBA – Gilberto Mendoza

  • The result fight should be as expected, with so many fighters that could give Canelo and the paying fans a more interesting fight such as with Morrell, & Bandera roja, then why Ryder?

  • He needs his confidence back after the absolute ass whopping Bivol gave him and will give him again in the rematch. Can’t wait to see it again!!

