Ring officials are set for the undisputed super middleweight championship on May 6 in Guadalajara between Canelo Álvarez and John Ryder. The four major boxing sanctioning bodies will equally oversee the bout.

The referee will be Mike Griffin (WBC). The judges will be Joe Pasquale (IBF), Jeremy Hayes (WBA), and Gerardo Martínez (WBO).

The supervisors will be the presidents of the bodies:

WBC – Mauricio Sulaiman

WBO – Francisco Valcárcel

IBF – Daryl Peoples

WBA – Gilberto Mendoza