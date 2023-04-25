By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Former undisputed 135-pound world champion George Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs) will clash with Englishman Maxi Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KOs) for the IBO lightweight crown on July 29 in Las Vegas.
“I will stop him,” Kambosos told News Corp. “I’m not just going to beat him, I will knock him out or seriously put a beating on this guy. He is a crafty veteran, so I won’t take him lightly. It’s a huge opportunity for him, too, so I know how he will look at it, but I’m considering victory and nothing else. I’m not even worried about another loss. I am levels above Maxi Hughes. There is nothing he can do that I didn’t see against Devin Haney, let alone the 22 fights I’ve had in my career. I will win the fight and Ferocious will be back!”
Kambosos should win this, but having been school 2 fights in a row his confidents surely has taken a hit on him. He just seems to be all mouth.
Hughes in 12!
Excellent summary, I agree with the comments on Kambosos. Not sure Hughes will win, but you are spot on Kambosos.
The Kambosos that beat Teofimo Lopez has 24 rounds against Haney in the bank since that fight. He really should beat Hughes convincingly. If he doesn’t then his days as a top tier main event fighter are over already.
Kambosos nothing more than a club fighter.
Kambosos beat the man that beat the man. You’ll rule out Kambosos but keep a hard-on for Loma?
Dont let the losses to Haney fool you. He showed why Loma ran from the fight for so long. Kam is top tier in the division.
and the ryan garcis
Got to give credit to kambosos, at least he was onced undisputed by beating the man who beat the man on a perfectly planned match! Let see what he has left in the tank! This upcoming fight will either make it or break it for his career! Only time will tell!
Well at least the article did not call it a world title fight. And I hope that if George wins they don’t call him a world champion again, either in Australia or any where else.
Having lost 24 rounds in a row isn’t something often used to intimidate an opponent.
This is a nice match up. Based on their KO % it likely goes the distance. I think Ryan Garcia should be looking at guys like this if he wants to continue. Him vs Hughes in the UK or Kambosos in Australia might be a good way for him to rebuild if he can talk either one into a fight at 140lbs. I know a lot of people here are down on Garcia and I agree that he was exposed. However he is still a charismatic fighter with lots of power. I would be interested to see how he handles power from guys who do not hit near as hard as Tank but are coming to win. Hughes and Kambosos both fit that description. I think they will put on a good 12 round show.
I was thinking about Jack Catteral vs Garcia anywhere
That crossed my mind as well. Catteral deserves a fight like that!
Kambosos had his 5 minutes of fame
We don’t have to agree, but that win versus Teo was a fluke, he will win
And he will be a named fighter on somebodies resume who is looking to get experience like say Shakur or Ptibull Cruz maybe moves up to 140 and gets a nice payday in a rematch against Teo
Kambosos seems a lot like Caleb Plant-pretty good but a level below real champion.
I think Teo did not take him seriously and just went out there and went for the KO. When that did not happen I think he was not prepared for a plan B. The fact that Kambosos was able to take Teo’s shots and keep coming with his fight was another problem. Had Teo actually planned on winning the fight round by round instead of trying to just blow him away he likely would have showed he was a higher class fighter. He let Kambosos get in his head and hence fought at Kambosos level instead of his own level. That is my opinion for what its worth.
For the simple fact that he was a 4 belt undisputed champion, I hope he does well just so that it adds to the prestige of those titles and doesn’t undercut the achievements of other undisputed champions. (Just as when someone beats a great champion, I hope the winner goes on to have a successful career so that it reflects well not just on them but on those he overcame.)
There is definitely a place for Kambosos in a stacked Lightweight division. I think a fight between George and Ryan Garcia would be interesting – although Ryan did say he will move to Jnr Welter after the Davis loss – and a fight that Kambosos can win.r
Ferocious got a two weeks monster diarrhea when a fight against Shakur Stevenson was offered, but now he is talking the same again, always boasting like a fearless, merciless warrior. Give a break Kambosos!! Gervonta would be more than pleased to have you inside the ring