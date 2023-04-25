By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former undisputed 135-pound world champion George Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs) will clash with Englishman Maxi Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KOs) for the IBO lightweight crown on July 29 in Las Vegas.

“I will stop him,” Kambosos told News Corp. “I’m not just going to beat him, I will knock him out or seriously put a beating on this guy. He is a crafty veteran, so I won’t take him lightly. It’s a huge opportunity for him, too, so I know how he will look at it, but I’m considering victory and nothing else. I’m not even worried about another loss. I am levels above Maxi Hughes. There is nothing he can do that I didn’t see against Devin Haney, let alone the 22 fights I’ve had in my career. I will win the fight and Ferocious will be back!”