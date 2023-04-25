Middleweight Liam “Beefy” Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) faces Chris Eubank Jr (32-3, 23 KOss) in a high stakes rematch on June 17 at AO Arena in Manchester, England. Smith upset the favored Eubank by brutal fourth round stoppage back in January.
Liam Smith: [On Eubank’s claims that he wanted the January fight to continue] “Any other fighter gets stopped after that first knockdown. It all happened to him on one night, everything he thought couldn’t happen to him, everything Chris prides himself on not happening, happened to him on one night – and I did it to him.
“I knew I was a better fighter than Chris. Now I know I can hurt him and hurt him quite handily at 160lbs. Now I’m massively confident. To save face he had to take this rematch if he wants to go any further in his career. He’s got a lot of demons to overcome.”
Chris Eubank Jr: [On the January stoppage] “The thing I regret is not being given the chance to get through it. I wanted to continue. I wanted to see if I could overcome that adversity and I feel like I was robbed of that challenge. This is what we sign up for. We signed up to get hurt. We sign up for the possibility of receiving punishment. If a beating was what I was going to take if the fight had been left to go longer, then great, that’s what I deserve. I would have accepted that. I would have enjoyed that. In my opinion, he didn’t stop me, the referee stopped me. In a sense we both got robbed there. I’m a grizzled veteran in the sport, I know how much I can take, I know when I can’t go on. I was buzzed but I knew what was going on.”
Undisputed female world super middleweight champion Franchón “FCD” Crews-Dezurn (8-1, 2 KOs) puts all her gold on the line against Savannah “The Silent Assassin” Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) in the co-headline bout.
Franchón Crews-Dezurn: “She gave a valiant fight in October [against Shields] but it might not be the same, it’s going to be a little worse this time. We’re here right now and I’m telling you June 17 is going to be fun for me. There are some things in boxing you can’t teach.”
Savannah Marshall: “There’s no weight cutting, no being drained for fights so I think this weight will suit me a lot better. I believe I’m at world level and if I can’t mix it with the likes of Franchon what good am I in boxing? Our styles have changed to suit the pros. I’m no mug, I’m not overlooking her. It’s going to be a hard night’s work. She’s a tough, rugged, very experienced fighter but I believe I beat her.”
Definently no need for this rematch but I will watch i love the fight game
Marshall is going to knock out Crews-Dezurne. I think Shadasia Green would be a much tougher fight for Marshall than Crews-Dezurne. Shields can easily beat all 3 of them at this point. Crews-Dezurne has horrible offense, and almost got knocked out by Shields in their pro debut match. Crews-Dezurne also lost to Alejandra “Bud Light” Jimenez, but that lost transcended into a no contest. Alejandra is a DUDE. Just like Princess Kenny is a dude.
My mistake. Crews has horrible offense and defense. A REAL talent like Marshall will be a dramatic knockout, earning her a nice payday against Shields (again). Marshall is not in Shield’s league, but she can cruise to a knockout against Crews-Dezurne.
Smell like a domestic cycle, if Eubank wins, and only their friends and family in attendance if a third fight take place
Shields had a problem fighting Crews-Dezurn again, apparently they became friends; but I don’t think she’ll have any problem at all rematching Marshall with the chance to become the first ever to be undisputed in three different weight classes on the line. I don’t think Marshall has much of a problem at all in this fight, but we’ll see.
The drama of the first fight makes this one even more interesting. Looking forward to it!