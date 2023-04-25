Middleweight Liam “Beefy” Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) faces Chris Eubank Jr (32-3, 23 KOss) in a high stakes rematch on June 17 at AO Arena in Manchester, England. Smith upset the favored Eubank by brutal fourth round stoppage back in January.

Liam Smith: [On Eubank’s claims that he wanted the January fight to continue] “Any other fighter gets stopped after that first knockdown. It all happened to him on one night, everything he thought couldn’t happen to him, everything Chris prides himself on not happening, happened to him on one night – and I did it to him.

“I knew I was a better fighter than Chris. Now I know I can hurt him and hurt him quite handily at 160lbs. Now I’m massively confident. To save face he had to take this rematch if he wants to go any further in his career. He’s got a lot of demons to overcome.”

Chris Eubank Jr: [On the January stoppage] “The thing I regret is not being given the chance to get through it. I wanted to continue. I wanted to see if I could overcome that adversity and I feel like I was robbed of that challenge. This is what we sign up for. We signed up to get hurt. We sign up for the possibility of receiving punishment. If a beating was what I was going to take if the fight had been left to go longer, then great, that’s what I deserve. I would have accepted that. I would have enjoyed that. In my opinion, he didn’t stop me, the referee stopped me. In a sense we both got robbed there. I’m a grizzled veteran in the sport, I know how much I can take, I know when I can’t go on. I was buzzed but I knew what was going on.”

* * *

Undisputed female world super middleweight champion Franchón “FCD” Crews-Dezurn (8-1, 2 KOs) puts all her gold on the line against Savannah “The Silent Assassin” Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) in the co-headline bout.

Franchón Crews-Dezurn: “She gave a valiant fight in October [against Shields] but it might not be the same, it’s going to be a little worse this time. We’re here right now and I’m telling you June 17 is going to be fun for me. There are some things in boxing you can’t teach.”

Savannah Marshall: “There’s no weight cutting, no being drained for fights so I think this weight will suit me a lot better. I believe I’m at world level and if I can’t mix it with the likes of Franchon what good am I in boxing? Our styles have changed to suit the pros. I’m no mug, I’m not overlooking her. It’s going to be a hard night’s work. She’s a tough, rugged, very experienced fighter but I believe I beat her.”