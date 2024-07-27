IBF #12, WBC #15 heavyweight Otto Wallin (27-2, 15 KOs) needed just 48 seconds to demolish Onoriode Ehwarieme (20-5, 19 KOs) in the first round on Friday night at the Tropicana in Atlantic City. Wallin connected with a straight left to drop Ehwarieme, who couldn’t continue.
You see that Wallin is a very good fighter. He also beat up the Gypsy Queen. But he didn’t even throw one single punch against Joshua – and that’s because he threw that fight. Corrupt boxing.