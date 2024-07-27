By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

WBC Continental Americas featherweight champion Omar Trinidad, (16-0-1, 13 KOs)of Boyle Heights, California scored a late knockout over Ukrainian southpaw Viktor Slavinskyi, (15-3-1, 7 KOs) in the main event on Friday night at the Commerce Casino near downtown Los Angeles.

It was a fast start with Trinidad applying the pressure and Slavinskyi mixed it up in the opening round. Trinidad connected with some big punches in the second round as he pinned Slavinskyi on the ropes applying his offense. It was Trinidad size that made a difference however the Ukrainian was tough in going with Trinidad late in the fight. A straight right by Trinidad sent Slavinskyi backpedaling to the ropes as referee Ray Corona ruled it a knockdown. Trinidad finished the show by knocking down Slavinskyi a second time as the referee stopped the fight at at 2:31

Undefeated Russian welterweight Aram Amirkhanyan (16-0-1, 4 KO’s) won the WBC Continental Americas title in taking a ten round split decision over Armenian slugger Gor Yeritsyan,(18-1, 14 KOs), of Los Angeles in the co-feature bout.

Off to a slow start, Yeritsyan and Amirkhanyan pawed with the jab but late in the round Amirkanyan connected and back Yeritsyan. In the second, Amirhanyan connected as he kept stopping Yeritsyan’s momentum. Yeritsyan connected with a hard right hand in the third but later in the round Amirkhanyan landed a counter shot. Coming out strong to start the fourth, Yeritsyan charged as Amirkhanyan stood his ground. Boxing away in the fifth, Yeritsyan and Aramkhanyan fought a chess match as they fought strategically at the halfway mark.

Past the halfway point in the sixth round, it was Amirkhanyan pressing as Yeritsyan boxed and kept his distance. Continuing to press the action, Amirkhanyan cut the ring as Yeritsyan kept boxing away and staying elusive the second half of the fight. The Armenian was cut on the eye in the ninth as blood flowed from his eye, Amirkhanyan kept pressing and cutting the ring. The tenth and final round both Amirkhanyan and Yeritsyan in sensinexchanged early the urgency as the Armenian was bleeding from the cut, the Russian pressed the action in closing.

After completing ten rounds the judges scored the bout 96-94, 96-94, 96-94 as Amirkhanyan pulls off the split decision.

Honolulu, Hawaii’s super featherweight Jaybrio Benito (5-0, 4 KO’s) stopped Michael Land (1-5-1, 1 KO) in two rounds. Benito tagged Land early on with solid shots in the opening round. A quick left hook by Benito sent Land to the canvas to start the second round as Land got up, Benito continuned his attack and things got a little rough drawing a warning from the referee. The attacke continued from Benito as Land was pinned up on the corner and took to many shots forcing the referee to stop the fight at 1:30 of the second.

Featherweight Ivana “Right Hook Roxy” Verduzco (2-0) won a unanimous decision over Colleen Davis (3-2-1, 1 KO) of Pittsburgh. Verduzco drew first blood as Davis was cut on the left eye in the opening round. Targeting the cut and stalking, Verduzco kept the pressure and momentum backing Davis away as she continued to bleed from the cut. It was all Roxy throughout the fight as Davis kept her distance, Verduzco finished strong in route to the decision win. All three judges scored the bout 60-54.

In the opening bout from the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California super Bantamweight Adrian Palma (9-0, 5 KO’s) of San Diego and Roberto Pucheta (13-25-3, 7 KO’s) of Jalisco, Mexico went the distance as Palma had to dig through in winning a hard fought unanimous decision.

Pucheta brought the fight to the young prospect as he scored a knockdown in the third. Palma returned the favor later in the round scoring a knockdown in knocking Pucheta out of the ring as his momentum rolled him out of the ring prompting Pucheta to quickly rush back in the ring as the action continued.

It was a battle up all the way through as the rugged veteran Pucheta was giving Palma all he can handle. Fighting their way through late in the fight Palma and Pucheta did not hold or take a step back. The sixth and final round, it was Palma boxing and Pucheta pressing but Palma finished strong and appeared to rock Pucheta.

All three judges scored the bout 58-56 for Palma.