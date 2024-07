Weights from Toronto Junlong Zhang 285 vs. Cesar Hernan Reynoso 221

Triston Brookes 167.8 vs. Mikhael Miller 167.2

Antonio Scaringi 165.4 vs. Roody Rene 166.4

Dylan Taylor 145.2 vs. Vitalii Maksymiv 144.7

Meilyn Martinez 116.6 vs. Shadem Natali Medina Aguilar 116.2 Venue: The Concert Hall, Toronto, Canada

Promoters: Dan Otter(Three Lions Promotions)/ Junlong Zhang Trinidad, Amirkhanyan victorious Conwell returns on Bohachuk-Ortiz undercard Like this: Like Loading...

