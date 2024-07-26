Conwell returns on Bohachuk-Ortiz undercard Undefeated WBC #2 Charles “Bad News” Conwell (19-0, 14 KOs) will return on the August 10 Bohachuk-Ortiz undercard against Khiary Gray (18-6, 13 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight fight. The card takes place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, broadcast worldwide on DAZN. Other bouts: WBA #2 super lightweight Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. (20-2-1, 7 KOs) will make his first Golden Boy appearance in a 10-round match against Jesus “Ricky” Perez (25-5, 18 KOs).

Undefeated IBF female flyweight champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (13-0, 6 KOs) will defend her world title for the second time against Daniela “La Leona” Asenjo (16-3-3, 2 KOs).

Opening the DAZN broadcast, Joel Iriarte (3-0, 3 KOs) will participate in a six-round welterweight fight against Thomas Guillemette (8-1, 4 KOs).

Headlining the Golden Boy Fight Night prelims, which will be streamed on Golden Boy’s YouTube, women’s boxing icon Cecilia “The First Lady” Braekhus (37-2-1, 9 KOs) will return to the ring, challenging WBC and WBO super welterweight world champion Ema “The Princess” Kozin (24-1-1, 12 KOs) over ten rounds.

The co-main event of the prelims, features undefeated middleweight prospect Eric Priest (13-0, 8 KOs) will face a soon-to-be-announced opponent in a 10-rounder. IBF vacates Canelo's 168lb title Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

