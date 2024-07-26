Undefeated WBC #2 Charles “Bad News” Conwell (19-0, 14 KOs) will return on the August 10 Bohachuk-Ortiz undercard against Khiary Gray (18-6, 13 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight fight. The card takes place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, broadcast worldwide on DAZN.
Other bouts:
- WBA #2 super lightweight Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. (20-2-1, 7 KOs) will make his first Golden Boy appearance in a 10-round match against Jesus “Ricky” Perez (25-5, 18 KOs).
- Undefeated IBF female flyweight champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (13-0, 6 KOs) will defend her world title for the second time against Daniela “La Leona” Asenjo (16-3-3, 2 KOs).
- Opening the DAZN broadcast, Joel Iriarte (3-0, 3 KOs) will participate in a six-round welterweight fight against Thomas Guillemette (8-1, 4 KOs).
- Headlining the Golden Boy Fight Night prelims, which will be streamed on Golden Boy’s YouTube, women’s boxing icon Cecilia “The First Lady” Braekhus (37-2-1, 9 KOs) will return to the ring, challenging WBC and WBO super welterweight world champion Ema “The Princess” Kozin (24-1-1, 12 KOs) over ten rounds.
- The co-main event of the prelims, features undefeated middleweight prospect Eric Priest (13-0, 8 KOs) will face a soon-to-be-announced opponent in a 10-rounder.
I’ll be in attendance to support my friend Charles. I’m glad Golden Boy is keeping him busy.
I hope they pay him.
Good card for him to be on as well just in case someone in the main event falls out.
Got Fundora and Sims making their debuts for GB against solid opponents. Got Perez getting another nice fight after beating Jojo Diaz and even Braekhus, on her way out, trying to become a unified champion in 2024. Nothing great, but a pretty solid undercard imo.
Always cool to read about people attending fights.
Gabriela Fundora has a cool boxing name: Sweet Poison.
I picked up a good chuckle.
Both Conwell and Sims are ridiculously overrated based on their resumes. Typical alphabet nonsense.
What you talking about Willis? Conwell is very much avoided. I think he is a solid fighter and not even overrated. Sims it remains to be seen.