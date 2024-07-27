Rivera stops Goodson, still unbeaten In a clash between unbeaten featherweights, Jan Paul Rivera (10-0, 6 KOs) stopped Justin Goodson (8-1, 8 KOs) in the seventh round on Friday night at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. Rivera dropped Goodson in round three and put him down twice in round seven before getting a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:43. Wallin annihilates Ehwarieme in one Like this: Like Loading...

