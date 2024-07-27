Longtime heavyweight contender Derek “War” Chisora (35-13, 23 KOs) shocked former WBO interim heavyweight champion and current WBC #8 rated “Juggernaut” Joe Joyce (16-3, 15 KOs), a 2016 Rio Olympic silver medalist, by ten round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. It was an entertaining slugfest. Chisora, 40, dropped Joyce in round nine, and closed strong to prevail 97-92, 96-94, 96-94. Joyce was a 5:1 favorite going in.

In a clash between unbeaten super featherweights, Ryan Garner (16-0, 8 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Archie Sharp (25-1, 9 KOs) by scores of 97-93, 97-93, 98-92.

Unbeaten heavyweight Moses Itauma (10-0, 8 KOs) stopped 44-year-old former world title challenger Mariusz Wach (38-11, 20 KOs) in round two.

Unbeaten super lightweight Brandun Lee (29-0, 23 KOs) topped Juan Anacona (11-1, 6 KOs) over eight, 78-74.