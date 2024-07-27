Longtime heavyweight contender Derek “War” Chisora (35-13, 23 KOs) shocked former WBO interim heavyweight champion and current WBC #8 rated “Juggernaut” Joe Joyce (16-3, 15 KOs), a 2016 Rio Olympic silver medalist, by ten round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. It was an entertaining slugfest. Chisora, 40, dropped Joyce in round nine, and closed strong to prevail 97-92, 96-94, 96-94. Joyce was a 5:1 favorite going in.
In a clash between unbeaten super featherweights, Ryan Garner (16-0, 8 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Archie Sharp (25-1, 9 KOs) by scores of 97-93, 97-93, 98-92.
Unbeaten heavyweight Moses Itauma (10-0, 8 KOs) stopped 44-year-old former world title challenger Mariusz Wach (38-11, 20 KOs) in round two.
Unbeaten super lightweight Brandun Lee (29-0, 23 KOs) topped Juan Anacona (11-1, 6 KOs) over eight, 78-74.
Just no power for Sharp. Just 9 knockouts means he will not progress I think
I would like to see Chisora knock chicken leg wilder out again .
They have never fought…. You know that right?
You must be mistaken that fight hasn’t happened
It might be next. 🙂
You mean you would like to see Wilder get knocked out again, this time by Chisora, or do you think Chisora has previously knocked Wilder out?
Que tonto eres jajaja
Joyce is shot and should retire
I always thought Joyce was overrated. It took Chisora to prove it.
I am glad Chisora won, the knockdown in the 9th sealed the victory for Chisora.
At moments, I thought Chisora was going to tired and lose.
Tai…agree …knew that Chisora would tire but not quit..Chisora is an expert at fighting “tired”..Joyce cannot defend the short left hook…open all night….that was fun…to watch…
Beyond brave he may be but Joyce is a danger to himself. His inability to defend himself against pretty much anything that comes his way, is shocking and bizarre. He resembles a rock em sock em robot dangerously low on batteries and he’ll pay for his lack of defence later in life if he keeps fighting.
So Usyk was right saying Chisora would win. Grueling fight.