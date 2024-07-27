By Bob Ryder at ringside

Claressa Shields-promoted super lightweight Samantha Worthington went to (9-0, 7 KOs) stopping Edina Kiss (16-21, 9 KOs) after Kiss’ corner pulled her out at end of the second round.

In the opening contest of the night between female heavyweights, Danielle Perkins bloodied and puffed up Christianne Fahey in the third round and continued to pound away in scoring the decision win by scores of 60-54 and 59-55 x 2 to stay undefeated at (5-0, 3 KOs). Fahey was tough and game in dropping to (2-2, KOs).