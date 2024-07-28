Former WBC super featherweight world champion Miguel ‘El Alacran’ Berchelt (40-3, 36 KOs) of Mexico stopped Jeremy Triana (15-6-3, 13, KOs) of Colombia in round three of their scheduled for 10 round bout. The event took place Saturday night in Tlaxcala, Tlaxcala, Mexico. Berchelt started off very strong with several head snapping jabs on Triana in round one. In round two Berchelt began to work the body of Triana. In the very same round Triana landed a very hard uppercut during an exchange which caught the attention of Berchelt. The third and final round saw Berchelt hurt Triana badly to the body where Triana was very unsteady on his legs. The referee called a brief halt to the action for the ring doctor to check a cut over the right eye of Triana. Moments later, Triana was ruled fit to continue. The action resumed and Berchelt went to work with a barrage of unanswered punches and the referee rightfully stepped in to stop the bout. The official time of the stoppage was 2:36 of round three.

Like this: Like Loading...