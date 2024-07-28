By Joe Koizumi

Filipino hard-puncher Pedro Taduran (17-4-1, 13 KOs), 104.25, regained IBF 105-pound belt when he kept battering defending champ Ginjiro Shigeoka (11-1-1NC, 9 KOs), 105, and finally halted him at 2:50 of the ninth round on Sunday in Shiga, Japan.

It was an encounter of the southpaw punchers, and IBF#1 Taduran had the upper hand from the start. The Filipino had the Japanese champ’s right optic puffed and later almost closed as the contest progressed. It was Taduran, three years his senior at 27, that often connected with overhand lefts to the shorter champ and took the initiative. Ginjiro fought back well to show his heart, but Pedro landed more effective shots to the face and to the belly, which gradually had him slowing down. The eighth saw Taduran accelerate his furious attack and so obviously hurt Shigeoka that US referee Steve Willis called a halt to save the champ from further punishment.

Prior to the well-received stoppage Taduran was leading on points: Adam Height (Australia) 78-74, Jerome Lades (France) 77-75, Matteo Montella (Italy) 78-74, all in favor of the Filipino challenger.

The badly damaged Shigeoka was carried out of the ring on a stretcher.

Taduran had once seized the vacant IBF belt by defeating compatriot Samuel Salva via fourth round TKO in 2019, but forfeited his belt to compatriot Rene Mark Cuarto in 2021. The IBF belt changed hands to Mexican Daniel Valladares and then to Ginjiro Shigeoka. Ginjiro’s elder brother Yudai lost his WBC 105-pound belt on points to Filipino Melvin Jerusalem, hitting the deck twice this March. Thus Shigeoka brothers unfortunately both lost their world belts this year.

Promoter: Kameda Promotions.