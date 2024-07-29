Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions) presented an event Saturday night at the Concert Hall in Toronto Canada. The 8 round heavyweight main event saw Toronto based co-promoter/heavyweight Junlong Zhang (20-1-0, 19 KO) of China defeat Cesar Hernan Reynoso (17-22-4, 8 KOs) of Argentina by way of KO in round one. It was the first fight for Zhang in nearly 2 years.

The eight round middleweight co-main event saw Three Lions’ newest signee Triston Brookes (7-0, 7 KOs) stop fellow Canadian Mikhail Miller (9-4-2, 2 KOs) in a thriller. There were a total of SIX knockdowns (three knockdown scored by each) with Brookes winning by TKO in round six.

Rounding out the card:

Dylan Taylor (2-0, 1KO) of Windsor Ontario unanimously decisioned Vitalii Maksymiv (3-17-1, 0 KO) of Cherkasy, Ukraine over 4 rounds. Three Lions Promotions newly signed Meilyn “Cachis” Martinez (2-0-0, 1KO) of Vera Cruz, Mexico unanimously decisioned fellow mexicana Shadem Aguilar (1-5, 1 KO) over 4 rounds. Undefeated prospect Antonio Scaringi (3-0-1, 1KO) of Niagara Falls remained unbeaten by unanimously decisioning Montreal’s Roody Rene (3-8-1) over 4 rounds in a super welterweight bout.

“What a great night of fights. Place was packed wall to wall. Toronto will soon be the hotbed of boxing in Canada,” stated Otter.