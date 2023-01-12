By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO#1 super featherweight Liam Wilson has been forced to travel to England to train because of visa problems ahead of his showdown against former WBO featherweight champion Emmanuel Navarette for the vacant WBO 130-pound title on February 4 in Phoenix, Arizona. Wilson had been training at Headbangers Gym in Washington DC.

“It really is just a small chink,” Wilson told Fox Sports of his London trip. “The flight is only six hours each way, and I’ll be there for just a few days. Initially we already had in mind that we might have to fly back to Australia or even go to Colombia. So London isn’t too bad and I’ll find somewhere to train over there. Get some work in. But we’ll sort all that out when we land. There’s no shortage of gyms in London.”