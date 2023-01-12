2023 ACBHOF inductees named Today the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF), announced the honorees selected for induction into its hall of fame. The 7th Annual Awards & Induction Weekend will be held Friday, September 29th, through Sunday, October 1st, 2023, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Fighters: George Foreman, Shannon Briggs, David Tua, Pinklon Thomas, Tracy Harris Patterson, Doug Dewitt, Darroll Wilson, Shamone Alvarez and Jamillia Lawrence. Contributors: Arnold Robbins {Trainer & Manager}, Matt Howard {Advisor}, Joe Hand Sr. {Promoter}, Lee Samuels {Public Relations} Rudy Battle {Referee}, Benyj Esteves Jr. {Referee} and Joseph Santoliquito {Media} Posthumously: Buster Drayton {Fighter} and Marty Feldman {Trainer & Manager} Pioneers: Horace M. Leeds {Fighter}, Joe Miller {Promoter}, Rocky Castellani {Fighter/ Official}, “KO” Becky O’Niell {Manager}, Willie O’Niell {Trainer} and Frankie Polo {Fighter} Scrappy, Sirichai camps agree to WBA eliminator Visa problem forces WBO #1 Wilson to leave DC Like this: Like Loading...

