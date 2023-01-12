Undefeated NABA super flyweight champion John “Scrappy” Ramirez (10-0, 8 KOs), of Los Angeles, and veteran Thai boxer Sirichai Thaiyen (64-4, 42 KOs) have accepted offers from the (WBA to clash in a WBA title eliminator to determine the mandatory challenger for WBA Super flyweight world champion Joshua “El Profesor” Franco (18-1, 8 KOs).

The date, site and other details for the title eliminator are to be determined. Ramirez’ manager David Shu (3 Point Management “3 PM) confirmed, after being informed of the title eliminator at the recent WBA Convention. Ramirez is rated #2 by the WBA, Thaiyen #3, and the #1 spot is unrated with the Ramirez-Thaiyen winner to be elevated into that position.