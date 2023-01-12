Friday night’s ESPN+ streaming action on the Clavel-Plata WBC/WBA women’s light flyweight unification undercard will include the following fights:
- Mazlum Akdeniz (17-0, 8 KOs) will defend his WBC Continental Americas 140-pound belt against Cristian Bielma (19-4-2, 7 KOs) in a 10-rounder.
- Female welterweight prospect Marie Pier Houle (7-0-1, 2 KOs) looks to extend her winning streak to six against Marisol Moreno (6-3, 0 KOs) in an eight-rounder.
- Former amateur standout Eric Basran (2-0, 1 KO) will take on Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia (4-2, 0 KOs) in a six-round lightweight tilt.
- Female featherweight prospect Caroline Veyre (1-0, 0 KOs), who represented Canada at the Tokyo Olympics, makes her second professional appearance against Estefania Gonzalez Franco (3-5, 0 KOs) in a six-rounder.
