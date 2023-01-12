By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten JBC#3 featherweight prospect Keisuke Matsumoto (7-0, 7 KOs), 126, impressively dropped Tomu Hamaguchi (6-6-2, no KO), 125, three times to prompt the referee’s intervention at 2:42 of the second round in a scheduled eight on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. The shaven-skulled Keisuke, the son of former three-time world feather challenger Koji Matsumoto (now serving as his trainer; having lost to Yong-Kyun Park, Yong-Soo Choi and Freddie Norwood with the belts on the line), demonstrated his power punching in decking the underdog with solid punches in combination with ease. Matsumoto, whose amateur mark was 80-15, 30 stoppages, is gunning for a shot at the national belt in the near future.

Also unbeaten ex-university amateur prospect Kaiyu Toyoshima (3-0, 2 KOs), 114.75, showed his fine form and floored former Korean champ Gi-Chang Goh (10-7, 5 KOs), 115, en route to a well-timed stoppage at 1:23 of the seventh round in a scheduled eight. Kaiyu made good use of southpaw right hooks with which he dropped the Korean opponent on three occasions.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

