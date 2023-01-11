Unbeaten super lightweight Dalton Smith (13-0, 10 KOs) will make the second defense of his British title against Billy Allington (10-1-4, 0 KOs) on the undercard of Leigh Wood’s WBA featherweight world title showdown with Mauricio Lara at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday February 18, live worldwide on DAZN.

Other bouts include unbeaten lightweight Gary Cully (15-0, 9 KOs) against Wilfredo Flores (10-0-1, 5 KOs) for the vacant WBA Intercontinental title, Olympian cruiserweight Cheavon Clarke (4-0, 4 KOs) against Dec Spelman (19-6, 9 KOs), former European super bantamweight titleholder Gamal Yafai (19-2, 11 KOs) against Diego Alberto Ruiz (23-6-1, 12 KOs), and super middleweight Kieron Conway (18-3-1, 4 KOs) against Jorge Silva (21-7, 12 KOs).