January 11, 2023
Boxing News

Wood-Lara undercard announced

Unbeaten super lightweight Dalton Smith (13-0, 10 KOs) will make the second defense of his British title against Billy Allington (10-1-4, 0 KOs) on the undercard of Leigh Wood’s WBA featherweight world title showdown with Mauricio Lara at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday February 18, live worldwide on DAZN.

Other bouts include unbeaten lightweight Gary Cully (15-0, 9 KOs) against Wilfredo Flores (10-0-1, 5 KOs) for the vacant WBA Intercontinental title, Olympian cruiserweight Cheavon Clarke (4-0, 4 KOs) against Dec Spelman (19-6, 9 KOs), former European super bantamweight titleholder Gamal Yafai (19-2, 11 KOs) against Diego Alberto Ruiz (23-6-1, 12 KOs), and super middleweight Kieron Conway (18-3-1, 4 KOs) against Jorge Silva (21-7, 12 KOs).

Boxing in the eyes of the world

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • If you can’t KO at least 1 fighter faced in your first 10 fights, then it’s going to be a long road in the fight game. Pretty safe option fight for Dalton

    Reply
    • >