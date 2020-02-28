By Miguel Maravilla

2019 Prospect of the Year welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr. (15-0, 15 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas will begin his 2020 campaign as he faces Samuel Vargas (31-5-2, 14 KOs) of Bogota, Colombia on March 28 at the Forum live on DAZN. Ortiz and Vargas will square off for the WBA Gold welterweight title.

“This fight versus Sammy Vargas is a good challenge. He’s a very durable and experienced fighter. This is going to be a very good fight,” Vergil Ortiz told Fightnews.com®

Coming off an impressive stoppage over a tough Brad Solomon this past December. Ortiz finished Solomon in five rounds. Prior to that fight, Solomon had never been stopped.

“That was a good victory for me and a good way to finish the year with a knockout,” Ortiz said.

In 2019, Ortiz, wiped out durable veteran Mauricio Herrera in three rounds. This was Herrera’s first time being stopped. Ortiz then had his homecoming fight scoring a sixth round knockout over former world title challenger Antonio Orozco Jr.

“I am working my way up to 147 and this is to prove a point that we are here at 147,” Ortiz said “Fighting at home last year meant a lot to me. In that fight, I graduated from prospect to contender.

“2019 was a very good year. This year I want to break through more. I am capable of doing it,”

Now Ortiz gets ready to take on all comers this 2020 as he has already begun in his preparation working with his trainer Robert Garcia in Riverside, California to prepare for Vargas.

“I have been in camp for a month. We went back in the gym right after my last fight, I’m sparring already. I feel good,” Ortiz commented.

This would seem like the ideal match-up for Ortiz as his opponent Sammy Vargas has taken on the likes of Errol Spence Jr., Danny Garcia, and Amir Khan. Vargas is coming off a unanimous decision over Mexican veteran Silverio Ortiz.

“He has fought some of the best at 147. He fought Danny Garcia, Errol Spence, and Amir Khan. Those are some real good names. He is a very durable fighter,” Ortiz stated. “I guess you can say this fight is like a measuring stick to see where I stand,”

Having first interviewed Ortiz as a young prospect in 2016. I can recall a very young shy Ortiz, of Grand Prairie, Texas excited to know he was fighting on the Canelo undercard in the city next door to where he was raised, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, home of the Dallas Cowboys. So far he is heading in the right path and there is potential that we will likely see him headline there one day.

“We are definitely getting closer to fighting there. When the time is right. I will be ready. I can’t wait,” Ortiz said.

2020 looks to be a break out year for the 21-year-old as a world title shot or big fight is imminent. Ortiz is currently in the talented and stacked welterweight division with champions WBC/IBF Errol Spence, WBO Terance Crawford, and WBA Manny Pacquiao. Other names in the welterweight division include former world champions Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter, and Keith Thurman. 4 of the 5 names belong to the PBC stable so that is unlikely while Crawford is under the Top Rank banner.

“Right now me and Danny Garcia would be a good fight to make. He is more experienced than me but I feel I’m ready. Why not? Hopefully, if things go well. You will see me fighting for a world title soon,” Ortiz concluded.

