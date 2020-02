Weights from Long Island Cletus Seldin 139.2 vs. Luis Florez 143

Carlos Takam 256.8 vs. Fabio Maldonado 237.4

Alex Vargas 142.4 vs. Antonio Sanchez 142.6

Wendy Toussaint 152.8 vs. Jermaine Corley 146.2

Barkim Logan 224.4 vs. Jackson De Souza 236

Prince Slaughter 135.2 vs. Ahmet Tuncel 136.8

Nadim Salloum 173.4 vs. Afunwa King 174.2 Venue: The Paramount, Huntington NY

Promoter: Star Boxing

TV: PPV stream

