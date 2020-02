ShoBox Weights from Las Vegas Keith Hunter 141.5 vs. Sanjarbek Rakhmanov 143

Richardson Hitchins 141.25 vs. Nick DeLomba 141.5

Kevin Newman II 167.75 vs. Genc Pllana 168 Venue: Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas

Promoter: Mayweather Promotions

TV: Showtime Nagahama upsets unbeaten Kudura, wins OPBF 147lb belt

