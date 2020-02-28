By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda

Unheralded Riku Nagahama (12-2-1, 4 KOs), 146.5, surprisingly acquired the vacant OPBF (Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation) welterweight belt when he upset previously unbeaten KO artist Kudura Kaneko (11-1, 8 KOs), 146.5, winning a unanimous decision (117-111 twice, 118-110) over twelve hard-fought rounds on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.



Kudura, a 22-year-old import from Afghanistan, had impressively produced a sensation by demolishing former national champ Toshio Arikawa in three quick rounds in November 2018, and was a prohibitive favorite against Nagahama, 28, who had suffered a couple of KO defeats by Takashi Inoue and Yuki Nagano.

But Nagahama displayed remarkable hand speed in controlling the contest, steadily piling up points. Kudura had him at bay with a flurry of punches in rounds five and ten, but Nagahama weathered the storm, utilized effective body shots and deprived him of his stamina. Battered, bruised and swollen as his face was, Nagahama deserved an upset coronation.

Though we cannot watch boxing at least for a month because of coronavirus prevention, we truly appreciate a good contest at the Hall.

