

All Star Boxing returns to the Osceola Heritage Park Events in Kissimmee, Florida tonight broadcasting live on Telemundo. The main event features a battle of unbeaten Junior welterweights as WBO #8 ranked Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (17-0-1, 12 KOs) defends vs Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (17-0, 8 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Alamo is coming off of a draw in his last fight. Although he avoided losing his “0” it was the first time he was not victorious after a professional fight. He is very much looking forward to getting back into the win column. In order to do so he will have to take away the “0” from Casteneda.

It appears to be a tough task but Alamo feels he is ready to successfully defend his NABO title.

What are your thoughts on your last fight?

The judges scored it a draw but I still retained my title and there is no loss on my record. I have moved on.

What do you think you could have done differently that night?

Antonio Moran is an experienced fighter with a lot of height and reach. He and my next opponent are total opposites.

What experience do you think you can take moving forward following your last fight?

The experience of the fight alone will make me better. My skills went to another level that night and we have improved on my effective aggressiveness.

What do you know about Castaneda?

He seems to like his fights to end early with KOs. He seems to deal well with being pressed. Personally I do not believe he has fought better than c-level opponents.

What kind of fight should fans expect to see tonight?

It is very important to win this fight but I also want to be impressive. I will use my intelligence in the ring but I think the fight will have a lot of exciting exchanges.

“The Magic” Alamo vs “Tremendo” Castaneda is bought to you by All Star Boxing, INC in association with RJJ Promotions and airs tonight at 11:35 PM EST on Telemundo.