Following the successful collaboration between Team Sauerland and Universum on January 25th, Germany’s two most historic boxing promotional outfits will unite once again on April 4th at the Work Your Champ Arena in Hamburg.

Current WBC International super welterweight champion Abass Baraou (9-0, 6 KOs) will top the bill for the second time this year vs. TBA.

In the co-feature, Denis Radovan (13-0-1, 6 KOs) defends his IBF European middleweight title against Antonio Hoffman (23-2, 17 KOs).

James Kraft (17-0-1, 9 KOs) will challenge Dimitar Tilev (11-0, 7 KOs) for the IBF “junior” super middleweight title and WBC 2019 Female Prospect of the Year’ nominee Sophie Alisch (5-0, 1 KOs) is also in action.