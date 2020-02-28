February 28, 2020
Boxing News

WBC #11 Jayde Mitchell returns Saturday

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBC#11 super-middleweight Jayde Mitchell (20-1, 10 KOs) will collide with Hungarian Istvan Szili (23-2-2, 13 KOs) over ten rounds at the StKilda Town Hall, Melbourne, Victoria on Saturday for the WBO Oriental title. Mitchell is coming off a ten round decision victory over former WBA interim super middleweight champion Stanislav Kasktanov in November. Szili is coming off a three round stoppage of Malkhaz Sujashvili last May. Matchmaker: Stuart Duncan. Promoters: Dean Lonergan and Lynden Hosking.

Xolisani Ndongeni to fight in Las Vegas
Sauerland, Universum team up again

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>