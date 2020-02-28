By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBC#11 super-middleweight Jayde Mitchell (20-1, 10 KOs) will collide with Hungarian Istvan Szili (23-2-2, 13 KOs) over ten rounds at the StKilda Town Hall, Melbourne, Victoria on Saturday for the WBO Oriental title. Mitchell is coming off a ten round decision victory over former WBA interim super middleweight champion Stanislav Kasktanov in November. Szili is coming off a three round stoppage of Malkhaz Sujashvili last May. Matchmaker: Stuart Duncan. Promoters: Dean Lonergan and Lynden Hosking.