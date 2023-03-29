In preparation for his upcoming fight on April 29 in Arlington, Texas, Vergil Ortiz, Jr. has had to pull out of his main event versus Eimantas Stanionis for the WBA regular welterweight world championship due to a flare-up of rhabdomyolysis. Ortiz was originally diagnosed with the condition in March 2022. He is expected to make a full recovery and return to the ring later this year.
“Vergil works tirelessly to prepare for his fights and this is of course a huge disappointment for Golden Boy, him and his family,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “Despite this setback, I truly believe Vergil remains focused and will accomplish his goal of becoming a world champion this year and going on to become the top welterweight in the division.”
More information on the April 29 event will be announced shortly.
He got it again?! I just saw an interview with Roy Jones where he said he had it and it almost killed him.
At least he pulled put well in advance this time. Too bad Ennis could not step in. Politically though Oscar could put Rocha or even Cobbs in there. I know Rocha is supposed to get a shot at Crawford but depending on the money Stanionis might be a better direction for him. Heck…he could put Crawford in but I doubt they could make the money work without making it a PPV and it might be short notice for that.
I actually think Cobbs has left GB, Pete. Rocha would definitely be the obvious choice. It’d be an easier path to him for a title than fighting that other guy lol. But I think they’ll just postpone again for Ortiz. Ortiz REALLY needs to get this worked out. He’s 25 now, not even in his prime – would hate to go through your best years getting fights postponed constantly.
I know Stanionis would likely brutalize Cobbs. But if Cobbs is no longer there maybe he can go with King and fight Broner. Rocha is the choice if the money is right and they decide to save the event. I think the issue with Ortiz is very worrisome. I am no Dr. but this could be tougher then any opponent he will ever face and even if he gets past it…it may eventually take something out of him. This is a game where one must strike while the iron is hot and time can be of the essence.
Welp, that was the only fight that I kept DAZN for.
Now I can finally dump that shit app.