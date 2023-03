By Joe Koizumi

Ohashi Promotions has announced the new date of “Monster” Naoya Inoue’s once-postponed crack at the WBC. WBO 122-pound belts against Stephen Fulton to be July 25, Tuesday, at Ariake Arena, Tokyo.

Promoter Hideyuki Ohashi, ex-WBC, WBA 105-pound champ, as well as Naoya expressed their appreciation of his counterpart Fulton party’s acceptance. Inoue said, “I’d like to so completely recover from a hand injury that I will show my best performance.”