By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 Jason Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) will challenge WBO #2 Vincent Astrolabio (18-3, 13 KOs) for the vacant WBO bantamweight championship on May 13 at a venue not yet confirmed. The clash will be televised on ESPN. Former world title challenger Moloney is coming off a twelve round decision win over Nanaphon Kaikanha in October 2022. Astrolabia is coming off a six round knockout over Nikolai Potapov in December 2022.

Former WBA 115-pound champion Andrew Moloney (25-2, 16 KOs) will challenge Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs) for the vacant WBO super flyweight championship on May 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The bout will take place on the Haney-Lomachenko undercard. Moloney coming off a ten round decision over Norbelto Jimenez in October 2022. Nakatani is coming off a ten round decision victory over Francisco Rodriguez Jr in November 2022.

IBF #15 cruiserweight Floyd Masson (12-0, 7 KOs) will challenge IBF #9 Fabio “Stone Crusher” Turchi (21-2, 15 KOs) for the vacant IBO cruiserweight title on Saturday at the Eaton Hills Hotel in Eaton Hills, Queensland, televised nationally on Foxtel cable television network. Australian southpaw Masson is coming off an eight round decision over Vikas Singh, while Italian southpaw Turchi scored a one round stoppage of Stefan Milhailov in his most recent ring outing. Promoter Angelo DiCarlo.