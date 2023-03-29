Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin faced off today at the final press conference ahead of Saturday’s action at The O2 in London, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Anthony Joshua: “The goal is not to make it back to the corner, the goal is to take him out…the more he talks, the bigger grave he digs for himself but it is what it is. I could say a lot of things about him but I respect my opponent. It is not for me to talk, it is for you to do all the talking and for me to do my job on Saturday. That is really honestly what I am focused on from round one to round 12. I am prepared for a 12-rounder but I do believe in my ability, my counter-punching and all that type of stuff to definitely put a dent in Jermaine. But I am not here to talk, I am here to do what I have to do because I really want to win.”

Jermaine Franklin: “We had more time to prepare for this fight so I’m more ready and I’m more in shape. I’m just ready to let the fireworks go…I’m going to get the win by any means possible. But if I can put him on his ass then that’s what I’m going to try to do. Anything is possible. I come from a place with not a lot of possibilities, and I made it this far so anything is possible. My passion for the sport, my team and my family; that’s all the motivation I need. I believe my hands get raised at the end of the fight.”