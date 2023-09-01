September 1, 2023
Venue, undercard for Alimkhanuly-Gualtieri

The venue is set and the undercard is shaping up for the October 14 middleweight unification clash between WBO champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs) and IBF champion Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7 KOs). The bout will take place at the brand-new, state-of-the-art Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas, which opened its doors last week.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) goes against Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KOs).

Other bouts:

  • U.S. Olympic Silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (6-0, 6 KOs) will make his third appearance of 2023 in a six-round heavyweight battle against Don Haynesworth (17-8-1, 15 KOs)
  • Junior welterweight Giovanni Marquez (6-0, 4 KOs), son of former world champion Raul Marquez, will put his unbeaten record on the line against TBA in a scheduled six-rounder
  • U.S. Olympic silver medalist Duke Ragan (8-0, 1 KO) will make his 2023 debut in an eight-round featherweight fight against Jose Perez (11-1-2, 5 KOs)
  • 2016 Italian Olympian Guido Vianello (10-1-1, 9 KOs) will take on Florida veteran Curtis Harper (14-9, 9 KOs) in an eight-round heavyweight tilt,
  • Kelvin Davis (9-0, 6 KOs), the eldest of the fighting Davis Brothers from Norfolk, will see action in an eight-round junior welterweight clash.
  • Unbeaten lightweight prospect Alan “Kid Kansas” Garcia (9-0, 8 KOs) will face an opponent to be named in a six-rounder.
