In a clash between Scottish fan favorites, 40-year-old former three division world champion Ricky Burns (45-8-1, 17 KOs) battered game 44-year-old Willie Limond (42-6, 13 KOs) for eight rounds in a welterweight bout on Friday night at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. Limond remained on his stool after round eight.

Light heavyweight Lyndon “King” Arthur (23-1, 16 KOs) scored a spectacular tenth round KO over Braian Suarez (18-2, 17 KOs) on Friday night in a clash for the IBO title at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England. Suarez, who missed weight, dropped Arthur in round four, and basically outmuscled and outworked him until Arthur connected with a left hook to the body in round ten that sent Suarez to the canvas for the count. Time was 2:55.

In a women’s bantamweight unification, WBO champ Dina Thorslund (20-0, 8 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision over WBC bantamweight champ Yuliahn Luna Avila (25-4-1, 4 KOs) on Friday night at the Graakjaer Arena in Holstebro, Denmark. Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 97-93.