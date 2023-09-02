Hometown favorite and multi-time world title challenger Miguel “Mickey” Roman (66-14, 49 KOs) of Cuidad Juarez, Mexican took on Carlos Daniel Cordoba (16-11, 4 KOs) of Argentina late Friday night in Cuidad Juarez, Mexico for the WBC international 130 pound title. The bout had it all from rough housing, fouls, knockdowns, live fight trash talking. Cordoba seemed to get into Roman’s head early but Roman settled down to drop Cordoba multiples times. Each fighter was deducted points for low blows. In the end it was Roman with the lopsided win. The official scores of 99-87, and 98-88 twice in favor to Roman.

