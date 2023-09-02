Unbeaten and highly touted WBA #11 super lightweight Adam Azim (9-0, 6 KOs) won a workmanlike ten round unanimous decision over Aram Fanyan (22-2, 4 KOs). Competitive fight. Scores were 98-92, 100-90, 99-91.
Olympic super heavyweight bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (8-0, 6 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over David Allen (25-6-2, 18 KOs). Clarke was deducted two points in round six for repeated low blows. After the round, the bout was stopped due to a perforated ear drum suffered by Allen.
In an upset, “Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver” Jack Cullen (22-4-1, 10 KOs) knocked out and dethroned British and Commonwealth super middleweight champion and IBF #13, WBO #14-rated Mark Heffron (29-3-1, 23 KOs) in round three. Cullen dropped Heffron with a clean left hook. Heffron got up quickly, but then sank back to the canvas. Time was 2:43.
Unbeaten welterweight Florian “The Albanian King” Marku (13-0-1, 8 KOs) needed just 54 seconds to destroy Dylan Moran (18-2, 8 KOs) in the first round. Marku bumrushed Moran and got a referee’s stoppage after a barrage of punches.
Former unified women’s super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer (19-1, 5 KOs), now fighting at super lightweight, outpointed former Euro champ Silvia Bortot (11-3, 3 KOs) over ten rounds. Scored 100-90 for Mayer.
Olympic gold medalist Lauren Price (5-0, 1 KO) won by sixth round technical decision over Lolita Muzeya (18-2, 10 KOs) in a female welterweight bout.
Mayer’s said she’s going up to 140 to fight Natasha Jonas, I think that’s a pretty good fight and maybe the winner can fight Lauren Price (and if that fight happens in a year or so with another 3ish fights on her, Price just might beat either one of them).
147 I meant to say she’s headed to.
Hey Lucie you know where I’m headed right?!! Would love to see Mayer retire McCaskill!! Sorry, but had to do it!!
lol! Well McCaskill (or ‘McNoSkill’) has Sandy Ryan coming up in three weeks and I think she wins that one but, yeah if Mayer can get Jonas’ belt, that fight could happen. I think Jonas might even have a pretty good chance against McCaskill, BoriMex.
Heffron was way overrated based on his resume. Got exposed.
Time for Marku to step up.