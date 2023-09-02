Unbeaten and highly touted WBA #11 super lightweight Adam Azim (9-0, 6 KOs) won a workmanlike ten round unanimous decision over Aram Fanyan (22-2, 4 KOs). Competitive fight. Scores were 98-92, 100-90, 99-91.

Olympic super heavyweight bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (8-0, 6 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over David Allen (25-6-2, 18 KOs). Clarke was deducted two points in round six for repeated low blows. After the round, the bout was stopped due to a perforated ear drum suffered by Allen.

In an upset, “Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver” Jack Cullen (22-4-1, 10 KOs) knocked out and dethroned British and Commonwealth super middleweight champion and IBF #13, WBO #14-rated Mark Heffron (29-3-1, 23 KOs) in round three. Cullen dropped Heffron with a clean left hook. Heffron got up quickly, but then sank back to the canvas. Time was 2:43.

Unbeaten welterweight Florian “The Albanian King” Marku (13-0-1, 8 KOs) needed just 54 seconds to destroy Dylan Moran (18-2, 8 KOs) in the first round. Marku bumrushed Moran and got a referee’s stoppage after a barrage of punches.

Former unified women’s super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer (19-1, 5 KOs), now fighting at super lightweight, outpointed former Euro champ Silvia Bortot (11-3, 3 KOs) over ten rounds. Scored 100-90 for Mayer.

Olympic gold medalist Lauren Price (5-0, 1 KO) won by sixth round technical decision over Lolita Muzeya (18-2, 10 KOs) in a female welterweight bout.