In a fight that could shake up the division, WBO #1 welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) will take on undefeated WBO #4 Giovani “Gallo de Oro” Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs) on October 21 in an NABO title defense scheduled for 12-rounds. The fight will take place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, and be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN.

Alexis Rocha: “I will be at my best, and my best is at a different level. I know Giovani asked for this fight, but like my coach always says, be careful what you wish for.”

Giovani Santillan: “Defeating Rocha puts me in the world title mix and in position for even bigger fights…I wanted this fight, so as soon as Top Rank and my management told me this fight was happening, I was thrilled. This is my time, and I am going to take full advantage of this opportunity.”