On October 28 at The Paramount in Huntington, New York, super welterweight Wendy "Haitian Fire" Toussaint (14-2, 6 KOs) returns in an eight-rounder against Jermone Jones (7-1, 6 KOs) at Joe DeGuardia's Star Boxing "Rockin' Fights" 45. Toussaint-Jones will be chief support to Toussaint's sparring partner and stablemate Alex "El Toro" Vargas (13-0, 5 KOs) who steps up in a ten round super lightweight main event against Matt "Sweet Child" Conway (23-3, 9 KOs).

